Prabhudheva’s Karuppu Raja Vella Raja with Karthi and Vishal shelved?

A couple of months after officially announcing Karuppu Raja Vella Raja amid a lot of hype, the filmmakers have reportedly decided to shelve the project for unknown reasons. The film was supposed to be helmed by multifaceted filmmaker Prabhudheva. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

After launching the film in Chennai, Prabhudheva even travelled to London with Harris Jayaraj to work on the music of the Tamil film.

Karuppu Raja Vella Raja is a two-hero subject, which was announced with actors Karthi and Vishal. Newcomer Sayyeshaa, who made her debut in Tamil with AL Vijay’s Vanamagan, was signed to play the female lead.

According to reports, Karthi and Vishal were unable to allot the required dates for the film. Vishal is expected to start shooting for director Lingusamy’s Sandakozhi 2.

Karuppu Raja Vella Raja is a triangle love story. “I have done some of my best films with writer K Subhash and this film is happening because of him. He is the one who narrated the story to Karthi and Vishal and convinced them to come onboard,” Prabhu had said while announcing the project. Subhash passed away last year due to kidney failure.

The industry buzz is that Prabhudheva may revive the project with two other heroes as the producer Isari Ganesh is very keen on the project. This film marks his directorial comeback in Tamil after a gap of six years. The last film helmed by Prabhudheva in Tamil was 2011 film Vedi, which had Vishal in the lead role.

Prabhu, who seemed much invested in making a name for himself in Bollywood for the last few years, returned to Tamil cinema as an actor last year with Vijay’s Devi(L) and he also produced Jayam Ravi and Aravind Swamy’s Bogan.

