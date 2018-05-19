Prabhudheva dons khaki for the first time in his upcoming film

Prabhudheva will be next seen in a dance film titled Lakshmi. Prabhudheva will be next seen in a dance film titled Lakshmi.

Prabhudheva, who received rave reviews for his last film Mercury, is all set to don the khaki for the first time in an upcoming film. The film will be helmed by AC Mugil, who worked as an assistant to Prabhudheva in his directorial ventures Pokkiri and Villu. The untitled film will be produced by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak. “Here’s the announcement on our new film- a family /action flick with @PDDancing directed by AC Mugil. Happy to join hands with the hero who dons the role of a cop for the first time, #PDinKhaki (sic),” tweeted Nemichand Jhabak.Prabhudheva was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury where he essayed the role of a blind ghost. A silent thriller, Prabhudheva’s performance gained him several laurels from audience and critics as well. The film also starred Sananth and Indhuja. He will be next seen in a dance film titled Lakshmi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film is said to document the relationship between a student and his master.

Here’s the announcement on our new film – a family / action flick with @PDDancing directed by AC Mugil. Happy to join hands with the hero who dons the role of a cop for the first time. #PDinKhaki pic.twitter.com/Kl14DMPa8Z — Nemichand Jhabak (@JabaksMovies) May 18, 2018

On the other hand, Nemichand Jhabak is also bankrolling the space drama Tik Tik Tik. After facing several delays, the film has now been slotted to hit the screens on June 22. The film will be India’s first space film and extensive work has gone into making the sets. Tik Tik Tik will star Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj among others. The film is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and will have music by D Imman.

