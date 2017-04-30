Prabhudheva and Hansika Motwani team up again, will star in Gulebaghavali

Prabhudheva and Hansika Motwani will be working together in Gulebaghavali Prabhudheva and Hansika Motwani will be working together in Gulebaghavali

Choreographer-actor-director Prabhudheva seems to be back in full swing as he has signed yet another project as an actor. Not just that, he has signed the project with Hansika Motwani, and the two have a longstanding friendship. From Aabra Ka Dabra in 2004 when Hansika was a teenager, to introducing her to the Tamil film industry with Prabhudheva’s directorial Engeyum Kadhal, also starring Jayam Ravi. They also worked together in Bogan, which was produced by the Devi star.

See | Photoshoot of Prabhudheva and Hansika Motwani for Gulebaghavali

The last couple of days, the industry was abuzz with the news of the two stars coming together. Some, even speculated that they will be working on the remake of Nayanthara’s film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in Telugu or Hindi. Well, announcement has been made and the two will be seen working on a Tamil project titled, Gulebaghavali. This also happens to be the title of hit MGR movie from 1950s. The project will be bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh.

The first look poster of the film was released on Sunday, and Prabhudheva looks quite interesting in this. Will it be a remake of MGR’s film? Well, no one knows. Debut director Karnan will be helming the film. Prabhudheva shared the poster on his official Twitter page.

Also read | 2.0 bash: Akshay Kumar, Vikram, Vijay attend event for Rajinikanth film, see pic

On the other hand, Prabhudheva is busy wrapping up work for Yung Mung Sung also starring Lakshmi Menon in the lead role. The film directed by MS Arjun will also have Thangar Bachan and RJ Balaji playing pivotal roles. Hansika Motwani on the other hand is busy with her Malayalam movie debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd