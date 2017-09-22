Prabhudheva and AL Vijay to team up again?

Prabhudheva might be working with Devi director AL Vijay again. Prabhudheva might be working with Devi director AL Vijay again.

Filmmaker Vijay and actor-director Prabhudheva, who had worked together in last year’s Tamil horror-comedy ‘Devi’, are set to reunite for a yet-untitled project in the language. “It’s true they’re joining hands again for a new project. Vijay sir is wrapping up ‘Karu’ and as soon as he is relieved of the project, he will start the pre-production for this film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised,” a source close to Vijay told IANS.

The genre of the film, to be bankrolled by Trident Arts, is yet unknown. Since his comeback to Tamil filmdom with ‘Devi’, Prabhudheva is on a signing spree. He’s currently working on two Tamil projects which are ‘Yung Mung Sung’ and ‘Gulebakavali’. In Yung Mung Sung, he plays a Kung Fu master.

Prabhudheva might direct a Hindi film before he commences work on this film. On the other hand, Vijay’s Karu starring Sai Pallavi is anticipated by the director’s fans. This film will also mark the debut of popular actor Sai Pallavi, who has already captured the hearts of Tollywood and Mollywood watching audience with her roles in Premam, Kali and most recently Fidaa.

Prabhudheva, who was supposed to direct Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja had recently announced that this particular project, which was initially supposed to feature Vishal, Karthi and Sayyeshaa in lead roles is currently on hold. Speculations were rife that the film is being canned, but Prabhudheva did confirm that he will get back to his Tamil directorial after his current commitments are taken care of.

(With inputs from IANS)

