Prabhas gifts Baahubali sword replica to Vikram Prabhu’s son. See photo

Prabhas gifts Baahubali sword replica to Vikram Prabhu’s son Prabhas gifts Baahubali sword replica to Vikram Prabhu’s son

After the humongous success of Baahubali films, actor Prabhas’ role in the two-part epic series has become the favourite superhero character for kids. And it was, indeed, a special moment for Vikram Prabhu’s son Virat to receive a birthday gift from the actor who plays his favourite superhero.

Prabhas has presented a replica of his famous sword from Baahubali to Virat for his birthday. Boywed by Prabhas’ gesture, Vikram thanked the Baahubali star terming him as the “sweetest person.” “A gift from the sweetest person to one of his youngest sweetest fans. Thanks #Baahubali aka #Prabhas aka #Darling for Virat’s Birthday gift. You’re awesome! #amarendrabaahubali#bigheart #excitedkid #SeptemberBaby” (sic),” Vikram said in an Instagram post while sharing the picture of the sword.

Vikram’s latest film Neruppuda released on Friday to a mixed response. On the other hand, Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming trilingual film Saaho.

Saaho is reportedly being made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore and is being directed by Sujeeth for UV Creations banner. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the female lead, making her debut in the South Indian film industry.

Hollywood popular action stunt choreographer Kenny Bates will be directing and composing the actions stunts. Kenny Gates has been associated with a lot of Hollywood movies such as Die Hard, Pearl Harbor, Italian Job and G-Force.

Saaho will be shot in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and some parts of Europe. The film would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

