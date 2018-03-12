After Prabhas’ Baahubali, Sathyaraj’s Kattappa to get waxed at Madame Tussauds in London

Sathyaraj to get wax statue in London museum Sathyaraj to get wax statue in London museum

Seasoned actor Sathyaraj is all set to become the first Tamil actor to receive the honour of featuring in the collections at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in London. His celebrity son Sibiraj shared the exciting news on his Twitter page, following which the members of Tamil film industry and fans started pouring in congratulatory messages.

“Yipppeeee…so proud to read this..gives me one more reason to visit my fave destination often..many congratulations to a man of little wants and the coolest man I have ever seen..#Satyaraj Sir,” tweeted Khushbu Sundar.

“Wowwwwwww !Such a proud and happy moment for us Tamils !!! Pl convey my wishes to Sir and give our love and say nobody like him cuz he s the best always (sic),” wrote actor and VJ Ramya Subramanian.

“Ahw whatta tribute machi. So proud of him. My regards to him,” said actor Prasanna reacting to Sibiraj’s tweet.

Sathyaraj has remained a formidable force in the Tamil film industry for over three decades now. But, he became a household name worldwide after he essayed the iconic character of Kattappa in the two-part epic series Baahubali, which was created by director SS Rajamouli.

Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 opened a new chapter at the box office for the South Indian film industry. It ended on a massive cliffhanger with Kattappa confessing that he backstabbed and killed Amarendra Baahubali. And the big question – ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ took a legendary status dominating the pop culture discourse worldwide for nearly two years. And the suspense ensured Baahubali: The Conclusion opened to an earth-shattering response last year in April, changing the box office landscape for the Indian film industry forever.

It raked in Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its release, dwarfing the huge records created by its predecessor.

A large chunk of credit for the success of the film invariable goes to Sathyaraj for making Kattappa one of the most-loved characters in the Baahubali franchise.

Following the success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas became the first actor from the south Indian film industry to get a statue in the famous wax museum.

