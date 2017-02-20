Power Pandi: Director Dhanush is all praise for Divyadharshini

Divyadharshini plays a cameo in Dhanush’s directorial debut, Power Pandi. Divyadharshini plays a cameo in Dhanush’s directorial debut, Power Pandi.

Actor Dhanush is just days away from wrapping up the shoot of his directorial debut, Power Pandi, even as he is simultaneously shooting multiple projects. He recently took to Twitter to praise popular Tamil television anchor Divyadharshini, popularly known as DD, who is playing a cameo in Power Pandi.

Dhanush said the seasoned television celebrity performed her part without breaking a sweat. “Filmed @DhivyaDharshini cameo in #powerpaandi. She performed with so much ease and confidence. Very happy and surprised. Superb DD,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Responding to Dhanush’s tweet, Divya quipped that while her face did not show nervousness, she was shivering inside during the film’s shoot. “Thank you sir thnks for takin me thru this @dhanushkraja face Matum dan ease n confidence,ulla heart liver kidney elam dabba dancing sir (sic),” she tweeted.

Power Pandi marks DD’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade. She was last seen in a guest appearance in 2008 film Saroja. Her popular role till date remains in the 2003 comedy film Nala Damayanthi, which was written by Kamal Haasan. She played sister to actor Madhavan’s character in the film and had impressed the audience with her acting skills.

Dhanush had recently announced that the last schedule of the film will finish in five days, following which the post production work would begin, The film is slated to release on April 14, coinciding with the birthday of his mother.

April 14 is also celebrated as the first day of Tamil New Year and films with big star cast vie for this date. However, Dhanush is quite confident about his maiden directorial attempt. Looks like he is just not afraid of any face-off at the box office.

Power Paandi revolves around the life of a stuntman. The film features veteran actor Raj Kiran in the title role.

