Power Paandi new trailer: Dhanush and Madonna Sebastian will charm their way into your heart. Watch video

Power Paandi new trailer features Dhanush and Madonna Sebastian Power Paandi new trailer features Dhanush and Madonna Sebastian

Dhanush unveiled a new trailer of Power Paandi, which marks his debut as a director in Kollywood. Veteran actors Raj Kiran and Revathy play the lead roles in the film, in which Dhanush has also played an extended cameo. The new footage gives glimpses of Paandi’s life when he was a youth.

The retro part of the story set in a rural background, where Madonna Sebastian has a cameo role, is introduced. She plays the love interest of young Paandi. The first time onscreen pair Dhanush and Madonna instantly strike a chord with the viewers with their charming performances.

Power Paandi is written and directed by Dhanush and it narrates the story of an ex-stuntman. Going by the trailer, at 64, he realises he was living his life to the expectations of others and begins a journey of self-discovery, which rekindles the romance in his life.

“In life, there is good, evil, love and hatred. What we desire, choose, and need to pursue is in our hands. Power Paandi is about the outcome of embracing love, peacefulness and positivity around us,” Dhanush had said while talking to media earlier.

Interestingly, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja made his directorial debut with 1991 movie En Rasavin Manasile, which had Raj Kiran in the lead role. And following in the footsteps of his father, the 33-year-old actor has also cast Raj Kiran as the lead in his directorial debut.

The film is produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films. Besides, Raj Kiran and Revathy, the film also stars Chaya Singh, Prasanna, Vidyu Raman and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles and filmmaker Gautham Menon has also made a special appearance. The film will hit the screens on April 14.

