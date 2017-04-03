Power Paandi: Dhanush’s film loses its powerful title. Here’s why

Dhanush’s directorial debut Power Paandi title changed Dhanush’s directorial debut Power Paandi title changed

The powerful title of actor Dhanush’s directorial debut has lost its kick owing to the film tax exemption rules of Tamil Nadu. The makers have changed the title of the film from Power Paandi to Pa.Paandi and the news is confirmed by the latest posters released by the makers. According to the guidelines laid down by the government, a film that has secured a clean ‘U’ certificate with Tamil title is eligible to apply for tax exemptions.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Kollywood filmmakers have changed the popular titles of their films for the tax benefits in the past too. The third film in popular cop series Singam, starring actor Suriya, was rechristened C3. Securing tax benefits helps to increase the profits of all the stakeholders of a film.

However, the makers are using Power Paandi as a hashtag while promoting it on social media. The film marks the directorial debut of Dhanush and is all set to hit the screens on April 14, Tamil New Year. The film has a huge star cast including Raj Kiran and Revathy, Chaya Singh, Prasanna, Vidyu Raman and Robo Shankar. Dhanush, Madonna Sebastian and Gautham Menon have played cameos.

The film is significant for Raj Kiran and Dhanush for a couple of reasons. It is worth noting that Raj Kiran acting career has come a full circle with this film. Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja made his directorial debut with 1991 movie En Rasavin Manasile, which had Raj Kiran in the lead role. Dhanush, who is a self confessed fan of the veteran actor, has also begun his journey as a director by casting Raj Kiran as the lead actor in Pa.Paandi.

The film is about the life of an ex-stuntman and his new found romance. Dhanush on Saturday unveiled the new trailer, giving a glimpse into the retro feel of the film.

