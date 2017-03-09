Popular playback singer Chinmayi launches campaign, Rape Threats Not OK

Singer Chinmayi has started an online campaign called #RapeThreatsNotOK. Singer Chinmayi has started an online campaign called #RapeThreatsNotOK.

Popular singer Chinmayi Sripada is known to be active on Twitter and has registered her opinions about every social or political issue. Be it during the times of Chennai floods, the cyclone, when students were protesting for Jallikattu or recently when there was political unrest in the state. After being at the receiving end of rape and acid attack threats herself, Chinmayi has started an online campaign called #RapeThreatsNotOK. This campaign demands that Twitter shut down accounts of those users who have blatantly threatened women in the virtual world.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the petition, Chinmayi recounts how she had earlier filed a police complaint against individuals who had threatened her on Twitter. This had resulted in the arrest of three men, who spent 10 days in jail. She was able to identify these men with the help of her fans. This incident did not just leave her furious and frustrated, it was also the trigger that made Chinmayi realise that there are thousands of women who face similar threats online on a daily basis. However, they are unable to take action against such men because they either do not have the time or the resources to go through with a police complaint.

In the petition, she said “I am a celebrity and I have time, support and resources to fight. But what about the millions of ordinary women who use Twitter and face rape threats every day? It is the responsibility of Twitter to ensure that their platform is not used for promoting violence against women. That’s why I started this petition asking Twitter to send a strong message against online abuse by doing a large-scale shutdown of accounts which tweet rape threats against women.”

Also read | Suchitra’s Twitter leaks: Here is what really happened

Chinmayi, who was recently weathering a storm in the form of Suchi leaks, hopes that this campaign increases awareness about Rape threats not being okay whether it is online or offline. The petition that was tweeted by her on March 7 has gained momentum and currently has about 53, 000 supporters.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd