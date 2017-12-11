Ponvannan steps down as vice-president of Nadigar Sangam

Ponvannan steps down as the vice-president. Ponvannan steps down as the vice-president.

Actor Ponvannan submitted his resignation from the post of vice-president of Nadigar Sangam on Monday. The decision is bound to be a blow for Vishal as Ponvannan was an important member of the ‘Pandavar Ani’. While several reports suggest that Ponvannan resigned due to personal reasons, a few media outlets have reportedly saidit was due to Vishal’s political foray. “The initial idea was to have people who are not part of any political parties in power. Vishal’s decision to enter politics is shocking and against our ideologies,” Ponvannan has said to a Tamil news outlet.

Reports also suggest that while Ponvannan has submitted his resignation to Nasser, president of the Nadigar Sangam, it hasn’t been accepted yet. Several important members including Vishal himself are said to be in talks with Ponvannan about his decision.

Vishal has been in the centre of news ever since he decided to contest the RK Nagar elections. Sparking a wave of protest within the fraternity, several producers led by director Cheran argued that the actor should resign from his film fraternity posts before he contests the elections. While the actor’s nomination was rejected after much drama, war cries from members haven’t subsided. In a meeting of the producer council, Vishal was again asked to resign citing that it would not bode well for producers to compete with the government. Producers get subsidy from the state and the government also acts as a regulating body in ticket prices and other taxes. There were also allegations of corruption against the actor which he has rubbished saying that accounts have been submitted for expenses made.

