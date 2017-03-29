Pon Ondru Kanden first look: Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah film looks quirky. See pic

Gautham Vasudev Menon is producing the film starring Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah. Gautham Vasudev Menon is producing the film starring Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah.

Pon Ondru Kanden starring Baahubali star Tamannaah and Vishnu Vishal is the remake of a Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, which featured actors Ritu Varma and Vijay Devarakonda. The Telugu version was a sleeper hit and director Gautham Menon got the rights for the film to be remade under his home banner Ondraaga Entertainment.

The rom-com is about a lazy boy (Vinod, played by Vishnu Vishal) meeting an ambitious girl (Ambika, played by Tamannaah) during an arranged meeting organised by his family. How his life changes after the two meet, forms the rest of the plot. It is unclear if the story will remain the same, or if it will have a local twist. The first poster which was released today looks super interesting. It gives a vibe of young, hip and cool – especially since it features the caricatures of the lead pair.

The title of the film also happens to be a popular song from Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan’s movie Padithal Mattum Podhuma. Gautham took to his Twitter page to release the first look and said, “Looking forward to seeing this film taking shape! And thank you Vishnu and Tamannaah. Senthil, kathir and Siva, over to you now!”

This is not the only remake film that Tamannaah is looking forward to. She has also signed the Tamil/Telugu version of Bollywood blockbuster Queen. She will be playing the role of Kangana Ranaut in this bilingual. Tamannaah is also looking forward to the release of her film Baahubali: The Conclusion, also starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty.

On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal is working on projects like Katha Nayagan and Cinderella.

