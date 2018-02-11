Police complaint filed against Sunny Leone in Chennai for ‘promoting pornography’

Sunny Leone;s Chennai visit sparks controversy Sunny Leone;s Chennai visit sparks controversy

A police complaint was filed in Chennai against actor Sunny Leone, who was scheduled to take part in an event on Saturday. A social activist, who has been identified as Emi alias Enoch Moses, registered his complaint at the Nazarathpet police station alleging she was ‘promoting pornography.’

Sunny was visiting the city to take part in a dance event arranged on the outskirts. It is not the first time Sunny is facing such a situation. Last December, her scheduled visit to Bengaluru also courted a major controversy. The pro-Kannada groups held a series of protests demanding to ban Sunny from taking part in an event planned on New Year’s eve. They alleged that her visit to the city posed a threat to the Kannada culture. Giving in to the demands of the pro-Kannada activists, the performance was eventually cancelled.

Currently, Sunny is also shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Veeramadevi, which went on the floors earlier this week in Chennai. The film, which will also release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, is bankrolled by Ponse Stephen and will feature Navdeep as an antagonist.

Sunny has been part of several south Indian films in the past. She has made brief appearances in Telugu, Kannada films, mostly in special song sequences. Veeramadevi, a period film, will be her first full-length role in a film that is being made down south.

Director VC Vadivudayan is said to be making Veeramadevi on a lavish budget. The filmmakers said the film will also have top-notch visual effects.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd