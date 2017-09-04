Pia Bajpai on going bald for Abhiyum Anuvum: Real actors will score big even if they don’t look their best

Pia Bajpai with director BR Vijayalakshmi. Pia Bajpai with director BR Vijayalakshmi.

Actor Pia Bajpai who was last seen in 2014 film Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe is back in Kollywood with Abhiyum Anuvum. The female lead had gone bald for the movie, touted to be a bold love story. Talking about the movie, Pia said, “The script demanded me to tonsure my head. I did not hesitate since the story genuinely requires it. I am someone who believes a real actor will score big even if they don’t look their best”.

The movie which marks the Kollywood debut of Malayali star Tovino Thomas is directed by cinematographer-director BR Vijayalakshmi. “Vijayalakshmi ma’am was super cool and efficient to work with. The way she handled the sets and extracted work out of every actor and technician was amazing. She is a real task master,” Pia said.

Terming the role unique, Pia further said that she immediately agreed to be a part of the movie. “When director Vijayalakshmi ma’am narrated the script to me over a phone call, I enjoyed the story so much that I wanted to be a part of it. This is my first outing with Tovino and I must confess that I am impressed with his brilliant acting abilities. His great performance combined with his good looks has made this story more beautiful,” she said.

The Tamil-Malayalam film will also star Suhasini, Rohini and Prabhu. It will be released as Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum. The teaser of the movie was recently released by Jayam Ravi. It is produced under Yoodlee Films banner and is likely to hit the screens on September 22.

