PHOTOS: Mersal song Needhane: Vijay and his two looks are reason enough to cheer for this movie

As a run up towards the release of Vijay’s Mersal, the filmmakers have been keeping fans on a short leash, so to speak with announcements and sneak peeks into the much-awaited film. The first song titled Aalaporaan Thamizhan created a frenzy among fans and now, this #MersalMelody as the team has tagged it, is expected to take reactions up a notch. Hema Rukmani, one of the producers of the film, took to her official Twitter account and wrote, “#MersalMelody #NEETHANAE @arrahman @actorvijay @atlee @ThenandalFilms @sonymusicindia @MuraliRamasamy4 #TSL100.” Also, the song will be released on Thursday at 6 pm.

Earlier, she had also tweeted, “25 glorious years since Roja & a beautiful surprise in store for your fans.Inspired by your passion & energy @arrahman Sir #Mersal #TSL100.”

See | Two new looks from Mersal

25 glorious years since Roja & a beautiful surprise in store for your fans.Inspired by your passion & energy @arrahman Sir #Mersal #TSL100 — Hema Rukmani (@Hemarukmani1) August 15, 2017

She also posted two images of Vijay with leading ladies Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menon. While one is very urban and romantic, the other featuring Nithya Menon is vintage and soft. This can only mean that the actor is donning two different looks from two different timelines or places. There have been various theories about this movie helmed by Atlee and one of them happened to be that the film will see Vijay in three different roles. So far, we have got a look at two of his characters. Even the posters revealed just two looks. This makes us wonder, is the third look something that the filmmakers are not ready to reveal? We will have to wait and see.

This is the second collaboration between director Atlee and Vijay after their blockbuster hit Theri. This will also be Samantha’s second collaboration with Atlee. Nithya Menen will once again be seen in Kollywood after her role in Iru Mugan. The film produced under the banner Thenandal Studios and is slated for release on Diwali 2017.

