Photos | Mersal Audio Launch updates: Director Sundar C confesses that Vijay has been the reason for many of his successes

Mersal Audio Launch is one of the biggest film event of the year for Kollywood. Mersal Audio Launch is one of the biggest film event of the year for Kollywood.

Mersal Audio Launch is one of the biggest film event of the year for Kollywood. From the lead actor Vijay, director Atlee, music composer AR Rahman to the who’s who of film fraternity were present at the Grand affair. Sundar C was one such person and speaking during the event, said Vijay pushed him to do Sanghamitra. He said, “I was discussing some ideas with Vijay, he said one was good and asked me to develop it. That’s Sanghamitra.”

The popular director-actor-producer also said that he was jealous of the young director, Atlee. He said, “Im jealous of Atlee, I had to wait for 22 years to work with AR Rahman.”

Speaking about the lead actor, Ilayathalapathy Vijay, the director said, “Though, I’ve not worked with Vijay, he has been the reason for many of my successes. I write with him in my mind, but it somehow doesn’t work out and when I do it with other people, they become a success.”

The complete Mersal album was launched at the event with stunning performances. From SJ Suryah to Dhanush, many were present at the grand launch. The crowded stadium has fans cheering for their favourite star at the top of their voice and there are thunderous claps and whistles echoing in the air with every mention of Vijay.

The much-anticipated movies also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menon in lead roles. Vijay will don three different looks for this film, which is expected to release for Diwali this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd