PETA urges Rajinikanth fans to avoid goat sacrifice

Rajinikanth’s fans will reportedly do a puja at the temple on Sunday. Rajinikanth’s fans will reportedly do a puja at the temple on Sunday.

Animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday urged fans of megastar Rajinikanth to avoid sacrificing goats at the Alagarkoil temple here to celebrate the actor’s entry into politics.

Rajinikanth’s fans will reportedly do a puja at the temple on Sunday.

“The power you already hold can help make a positive difference to the lives of all living beings and we are therefore writing to respectfully request that you use it now to stop the planned slaughter of goats in your name,” PETA’s Lead – Public Policy Nikunj Sharma said in a statement.

“The plan of your fans to kill goats in a temple is cruel and an apparent violation of Indian laws. Goats who are killed are usually transported and handled roughly and hacked at with dull knives in full view of their terrified companions,” Sharma added.

On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had announced his plans to float a political party.

The actor during his speech said that he is looking for guardians of rights. “We will start a party when the elections come. We’ll tell what we are about to do to the people and also tell that we will resign if we haven’t accomplished our promises within three years. I can do this only with the trust and support of the people. I don’t want party cadres. I want guardians who can fight for people’s rights. And I’m just a people’s representative, who will oversee this army of guardians,” the 67-year-old said.

The actor is yet to announce the name of his party.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App