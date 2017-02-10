Paternity claim: Dhanush’s birth certificate is fake, claims elderly couple

Actor Dhanush is in legal trouble over his parentage Actor Dhanush is in legal trouble over his parentage

The legal battle over actor Dhanush’s parentage seems to be far from over. The elderly couple who has moved the court claiming to be the real parents of the actor has alleged that the birth certificate produced by Dhanush is fake.

The new development comes days after Dhanush moved the Madurai High Court seeking to quash the petition of paternity claim by the couple. In their counter affidavit before the Melur Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday, R Kathiresan and Meenakshi claimed that they have evidence to prove that Dhanush was their son if a trial was conducted.

Dhanush, meanwhile, in his petition before the Madurai HC, alleged that paternity claim of the elderly couple was a clear case of “blackmail” while urging the bench to stay proceedings in the case in the trial court.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In his petition, Dhanush has said he is a well-known actor, who was born to Krishnamoorthy, now Kasthuri Raja, and Vijayalakshmi as Venkatesh Prabhu. He changed his name to Dhanush K Raja after joining the film industry in 2003. He also clarified that he was born on July 28, 1983, at the Government Children’s Hospital in Chennai’s Egmore.

Dhanush argued that magistrate court should not have summoned the actor by taking the complaint on the file by the old couple without any prima facie evidence. On this ground, the court was requested to dispense with the actor’s personal appearance before the magistrate court and also quash the case.

The couple in question moved a Judicial Magistrate Court in Melur in Madurai on November 25 last year, claiming they are the real parents of the actor and hence they were entitled to a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 65,000 from him. In turn, the bench summoned Dhanush to appear before it for a hearing on January 12.

After hearing the argument, Justice G Chockalingam of Madurai High Court ordered notice to Kathiresan and Meenakshi to appear before the bench and adjourned the next hearing till February 8.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd