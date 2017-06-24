Venkat Prabhu’s next film to have a stellar cast. Here are all the deets

Venkat Prabhu’s new film is titled Party. Venkat Prabhu’s new film is titled Party.

Director Venkat Prabhu looks ready to entertain his fans again after Chennai 600028 II. This time, he has titled his film Party and has revealed the cast of his upcoming in the first motion poster. Just like his films, this motion poster also looks entertaining and unique. Looking at the cast, it seems like it is going to be one heck of a party. Jai, Jayaram, Sampath, Shiva, Chandran, Sanchita Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj, Baahubali stars Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser will all be a part of Venkat Prabhu’s sixth directorial and this is going to be a ‘Venkat Prabhu Hangover’.

You might wonder about fan’s favourite VP element, Premgi Amaren. He is also a part of the film, but not as an actor. Looks like the star will be composing the music for his brother’s next project. The first motion poster was launched by Venkat Prabhu’s close friend, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. He tweeted, “Happy to launch #party @vp_offl @Premgiamaren @ReginaCassandra @vasukibhaskar @NPethuraj.” The film is produced by T. Siva under Amma Creations Banner.

Venkat Prabhu, who created a niche of his own with films Chennai 600028, Saroja, Goa, Mankatha and more has the habit of casting people who have worked with him before. With Shiva, Sampath and Jai – the director has done it again. He is also known for churning out movies that are straight out entertainers, and from the looks of this film, he might be able to work his charm again. After the success of 600028 II, fans are now looking forward to this film.

