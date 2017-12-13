Party teaser: The stage is set for a Venkat Prabhu hangover

Venkat Prabhu next song’s teaser is out and it looks like a party is set to happen. Venkat Prabhu next song’s teaser is out and it looks like a party is set to happen.

The Venkat Prabhu gang is back and how! The teaser of the director’s next Party was released on Wednesday. Predominantly shot in Fiji, the minute and a half sneak peek shows us great locales and thanks to Premji Amaren’s fun track, it looks like a party is set to happen. Starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous Mitron, we get a glimpse of our Prime Minister announcing his most important decision in the last year — demonetisation. Knowing Venkat Prabhu’s sense of humour, it is almost a given that there will be scenes making good humoured fun of the move.

Party has a stellar ensemble cast with Jai, Mirchi Siva, Chandran, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Sanchitha Shetty among others. Ramya Krishnan seems to grow younger on screen, looking absolutely brilliant. It is a well-cut teaser that does its job well. A look at it and you know what you’re getting — racy action scenes, lots of fun and frolic, some intense romance and also some good-natured fun, even it is pointed at the movie itself. Venkat Prabhu seems to be back on track with his gang of boys. With a mix of his previous films Goa and Mankatha, Party seems to be an interesting ride.

While Venkat Prabhu’s movies generally have Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Premgi is making a debut as the music director with Party. If the score for the teaser is any indication, it looks like it is going to be a good, fun party for the viewers. The film is produced by T. Siva under Amma Creations Banner.

