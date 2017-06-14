Pandigai trailer: Krishna starrer is all about underground fighter, money and motive for revenge. Watch video

Pandigai movie has Krishna playing the lead role, while Saravanan plays a pivotal role in the film. Pandigai movie has Krishna playing the lead role, while Saravanan plays a pivotal role in the film.

Pandigai stars actor Krishna and Anandhi in the lead roles. Saravanan and Nithin Sathya play pivotal roles in this action thriller. Directed by Feroz and produced by Tea Time Talks Productions, this film deals with the life of a man who is introduced to underground fighting as a means to channel his anger. He is the new ‘bommai’ in town and fights for money, bleeds for money and is even ready to steal. However, is there an ulterior motive behind all of this?

The trailer of the film was released, and it is purely packed with his powered dialogues and background music that reminds us of chase scenes in action films. The trailer is a hodgepodge of what the lead actor feels and sees, and includes just a sprinkle of romance with Anandhi. The trailer of the film was released by Silambarasan on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Here it is,the action packed trailer of #Pandigai. Neat 👍🏽@actor_krishna @anandhiactress @feroz_film @vgyalakshmi.” To this, Krishna replied, “YENNODE #pandigai 😍UNDHALUKHAGHE official teaser http://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&persist_app=1&noapp=1&v=OGx0bZ6DApM … @feroz_film @vgyalakshmi @auraacinemas #July7th release .”

Initially the film was narrated to Vikram Prabhu, however, the actor apparently did not have time for this project. Post this, Krishna signed the film. The movie is set to release on July 7, and the leading man is already being applauded for his power packed performance in the trailer.

Actor Vijayalakshmi, who is Feroz’s wife has penned a song for this film. She has also turned producer with this project.

