Pa Paandi song Vaanam: Rajkiran tells the tale of a man growing old, beautifully. Watch video

Pa Paandi starring Rajkiran, Revathy, Prasanna and Chaya Singh tells the tale of an old man who has lived his life based on the needs of the people around him. Now, this old man, Power Paandi wants to live life to the fullest. He falls in love with Revathy and their relationship is frowned down upon by the society and his son.

With an extended cameo by Dhanush and Madonna Sebastian, the movie promises to be an entertaining treat for the audience. The press show of the film has already taken place in Chennai, and now a new video of the song titled, “The Life Of Power Paandi – Vaanam” has been released. It features Rajkiran with his grandchildren and shows how he turns into a kid himself while spending time with them. There are some happy moments that he spends with his family and it highlights the fact that Power Paandi, with all the years he has racked up is still innocent. The lyrics and visuals go hand-in-hand to make this same point.

The makers also released the video for the song “The Mass Of Power Paandi – Soorakaathu” yesterday, which has been received favourably as well.

This will be the first time that actor Dhanush dons the cap of a director, and the film is also produced under his banner Wunderbar Studios. He seems to have followed the footsteps of his father, the great filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and chose to cast Rajkiran in the lead role.

