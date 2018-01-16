P Vasu dead? No, I’m alive and healthy, says the director

P Vasu is senior director and actor. P Vasu is senior director and actor.

South Indian film director P Vasu became the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax. As the rumours about his death were doing the rounds on Whatsapp, the director has made a video message to inform his good wishers and fans about his well-being. “I received a rumour about me on WhatsApp. And it was very funny,” he said in a self-recorded video message.

“I came back home after completing 6 km walk at the gym and I saw the message. First, I laughed at it. But, I was glad to know so many people have such affection for me. I thank everyone for their concern. I’m doing very good and I’m very healthy. And I will be directing three films this year,” said the Chandramuki director.

Vasu is senior director and actor, who has worked in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. He also has a Hindi film to his credit Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, which came out in 1999. He has also helmed major blockbusters in Rajinikanth’s career like Mannan, Uzhaippali and Chandramukhi.

He is the father of Shakthi Vasudevan, who is an actor. However, Shakthi caught a major break by participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Vasu’s last directorial outing was Shivalinga, which was first made in Kannada with Superstar Shivarajkumar and Vedhika in the lead roles. And he remade the hit horror film in Tamil with Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh. And his son Shakthi also played an important role in both the versions.

