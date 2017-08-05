After Oviya’s ‘suicide’ attempt, complaint filed against Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil

Oviya allegedly attempts ‘suicide’ on Bigg Boss Tamil Oviya allegedly attempts ‘suicide’ on Bigg Boss Tamil

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil has been in the eye of the storm ever since the show went on air on June 24. Now, a lawyer has lodged a police complaint against show host Kamal Haasan and the producers for allegedly pushing Oviya to attempt suicide.

Advocate SS Balaji in his complaint to the police commissioner has alleged that Oviya had suffered depression due to the rules of engagement and tasks she was subjected to during her stay in the house. He has also sought a police investigation against Kamal, the producers of the show, and Vijay TV for allegedly causing mental agony to her to increase their viewership, TRPs, and profit.

Oviya, the star contestant on the show, quit Bigg Boss Tamil after staying in the house for 41 days. Her devil-may-care attitude, boldness and honesty helped her win a lot of admiration from the audience. However, it also became the source of all her problems in the house. She remained a constant target and envy of other housemates.

Copy of complaint filed against #BigBossTamil following Oviya’s suicide bid !! pic.twitter.com/gF5cLtWhdu — bharathnt (@bharath1) August 5, 2017

On Friday’s episode, she jumped into the pool demanding her exit from the show. She also claimed that she was unfit to continue in the show as she may be under some mental stress. She also said she wanted some professional help to cope with the situation.

The television reality show has been embroiled in several legal problems due to some of the activities of the participants inside the house. Puthiya Tamizhagam founder-president Dr K Krishnaswamy has filed a law suit against the Bigg Boss Tamil demanding Rs 100 crore in damages after Gayathri Raghuram used the slang ‘cheri’ (slum) against another housemate.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd