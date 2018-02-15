Oviya’s next is titled 90 ML, Simbu to compose music

90 ML has music by STR aka Simbu. The actor turned composer recently made his debut as a music director with Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja. 90 ML has music by STR aka Simbu. The actor turned composer recently made his debut as a music director with Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Oviya has been hitting headlines since her eventful stint on Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor, who garnered a massive fan following on the show, has been maintaining the same by frequently interacting with her fans on social media. She has also maintained the momentum professionally by signing a couple of interesting projects. After Kanchana 3 with Raghava Lawrence and Kalavani 2 with Vemal, the actress will now be part of 90 ML. A quirky first-look poster has been released by the makers and we are already interested.

Featuring a carefree smiling Oviya with a tea glass and bun in the hand, the poster looks like an aesthetic combination of two different tangents. While the logo is a wine glass, fashionably-dressed Oviya is placed in a normal tea shop. The poster also breaks the convention of first-look posters generally having the male star. We don’t know if it is a woman-centric film as yet, but it would sure be interesting to see Oviya headline such a project.

90 ML has music by STR aka Simbu. The actor turned composer recently made his debut as a music director with Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja. He also released a new year’s party track titled “Marana Matta” that used Oviya’s vocals.

Interestingly, both of the Oviya-Simbu collaborations have references to alcohol. Coincidence? 90 ML will be directed by Anitha Kuldeep who has earlier helmed films like Kulir 100, Knock Knock, I’m Looking to Marry, and Gulliver’s Travels.

