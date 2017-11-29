Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren teaser: Who’s Rama and Ravana between Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik?

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s character plays with the idea of the hero and the villain. Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren teaser: Vijay Sethupathi’s character plays with the idea of the hero and the villain.

The teaser of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren has arrived and it has made us impatient to wait for the release of its trailer. Scratch that. We are more impatient to wait for the film to arrive in theaters. The film that seems like a dark comedy has Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in lead roles, with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika playing the female lead.

Vijay Sethupathi’s character plays with the idea of the hero and the villain. And he draws an example from Ramayana. Well, that’s a bold move from the side of the filmmakers given that Indian audience seems to have developed a habit of taking offence to everything in a movie even without watching the complete film.

“Ravana abducted Sita but kept her safe without touching her. And we call him a monster. But after saving Sita from Ravana, Rama threw her into the fire of suspicion and we call him the God. So between Rama and Ravana, who is the bad man?” asks Vijay Sethupathi wearing an interesting drama costume. He later goes on to add that he is both “Rama and Ravana in this story.”

Watch Vijay Sethupathi starrer Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren teaser:

Each key character in the film sports at least two different looks, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the man of different getups. The film, which is written and directed by Arumuga Kumar, promises to give the much-needed break to Gautham Karthik in his career, who has been striving to establish himself as an actor in Tamil cinema.

For Niharika, the film seems to be a perfect launch pad for her acting career. Judging from the teaser, her character seems to be crucial to the narration that draws the connection between the conflicting characters.

Actors Gayathrie and Ramesh Thilak play pivotal roles in the film, which has music by composer Justin Prabhakaran.

