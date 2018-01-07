Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren music review: Percussion powers through this Justin Prabhakaran album

Vijay Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Vijay Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

The album of Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik was launched on Saturday in Malaysia during the Celebrity Cricket League event. The album scored by Justin Prabhakaran is heavy on percussion, the dominant part of the trailer. While “En Elumba Enni Enni” was launched earlier as a single, the other three songs of the film were released on Saturday. “Lamba Lamba” is a party style number with the music composer creates an interesting contrast with the lyrics and the techno flavour of the song. Looks like Vijay Sethupathi is Yemah (The Lord of Death) in the film. While the quickest film that has earlier dealt with the afterworld is Rajinikanth’s ‘Adhisaya Piravi’ where Rajini strikes a deal with the Lord of Death. While we don’t know if ONNPS will be on the same lines, it is definitely bound to tell an interesting story.

Justin’s songs don’t have the effect his songs from ‘Pannaiyarum Padminium’ or ‘Oru Naal Koothu’ had. For example, I am sure I won’t be playing ‘Hey Reengara’ the pseudo melody in the album on loop like I do “Unakaga Poranthene” from Pannaiyarum Padminium. ONNPS songs are not the numbers you search for in a playlist, but you groove to them when they do come on. But there is plenty of scope for the songs to make more sense with the video.

You can listen to the songs here:

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren is directed by Arumuga Kumar and also features Gayathrie and Niharike Konedela. The film is expected to release before the end of January 2018.

