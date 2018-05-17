Oru Kuppai Kathai trailer: Choreographer Dhinesh makes acting debut with this story about a garbage man

Oru Kuppai Kathai trailer: A story about a garbage collector who works in Chennai, the trailer seems to promise us a good story. Oru Kuppai Kathai trailer: A story about a garbage collector who works in Chennai, the trailer seems to promise us a good story.

National award-winning choreographer Dhinesh is making his acting debut with Kaali Rangswamy directorial Oru Kuppai Kathai. The film is being released by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. A story about a garbage collector who works in Chennai, the trailer seems to promise us a good story. The film also stars Manisha Yadav of Vazahaku En 18/9 fame.

Speaking at the audio launch of the film, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that good stories need to be acknowledged. “It has been ten years since we started producing films. We have been able to deliver good films as well a few bad ones. Oru Kuppai Kathai will have an impact equal to the successful Mynaa. People who criticise bad movies should also support good ones,” he said.

Watch Oru Kuppai Kathai trailer here:

Also speaking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan said that when you shift from one capacity to another, questions are bound to arise. “When you step into something new, several people are bound to ask ‘why’. We shouldn’t be disturbed by it. It is great that Dinesh has chosen this film for its script and story.”

Director Ameer revealed that he was approached for the same film by the producer. “I had said that I would agree to act if a few changes can be made. But the director Kaali Rangaswamy refused to change his script. I should appreciate his conviction.”

Choreographer Dhinesh, who won the National Award for Aadukalam, said that he never expected to act as a hero. “I had said that if you’re casting me as the hero, you won’t be able to get a heroine for my height. It is a very different story,” he said.

