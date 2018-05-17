Oru Adaar Love song Munnaale Ponnaale teaser: Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul are back!

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul starrer Oru Adaar Love will hit screens in September this year. Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul starrer Oru Adaar Love will hit screens in September this year.

A teaser of Oru Adaar Love’s Tamil song Munnaale Ponnaale, featuring internet’s sweethearts Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul, is out and it is pure saccharine. Stealing glances, the lead couple smile their way through the promo. Chemistry lab, the school park — the teaser gives us shots of high school romance in its pristine form. And in true Kollywood style, we have Priya turning back to look at Roshan, as he leaps into the air landing lightly on his feet. The lyrics of the song are simple, in sync with the film’s setting and emotion.

Oru Adaar Love is directed by Omar Lulu with the tunes of Shaan Rahman. In what seems like an idyllic high school romance, the film was supposed to revolve around several characters. But Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul shot to fame when an earlier song teaser was released. Priya winked her way up the popularity ladder and became an overnight sensation. Several celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Siddharth and Tovino even appreciated the young Priya. In fact, Allu Arjun and his son did a parody of the teaser where Priya shoots a kiss to her co-star.

Watch Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul starrer Oru Aadhar Love song Munnaale Ponnaale teaser:

Thus, the duo were made the lead pair with their roles being strengthened. Since then, Priya and Roshan have become internet’s favourite young couple. Several brands have signed Priya on to endorse their products and also be part of their advertisements. The young actor has also said that while she has been flooded with offers, she will not be able to take on new projects until Oru Adaar Love is completed.

