Only Rajinikanth can do this, he is called Thalaivar for a reason

After almost nine years, superstar Rajinikanth held a photo session with his loyal fans for five days in Chennai last week. The actor cancelled the five-day meet in April this year, saying that it would be difficult for him to pose for photos with each of his 2,000 fans every day. This time the organisers of the event had given special ID cards to select members of the Rajinikanth fan clubs across Tamil Nadu to keep the crowd size under control.

According to the statistics provided by the Thalaivar’s PRO, Nikkil‏, Rajinikanth took about 3,330 photos with fans from 16 districts in five days. And performed 3,500 ‘Namaskaram’ greeting to his fans and others during the same period. It takes a lot of patience and determination on the part of Rajinikanth to pull off something like this and at such a scale. “Extremely happy after meeting my fans #Memorable #Unforgettable,” Rajinikanth posted on his Twitter account after the five-day event came to an end.

Rajinikanth had met his fans post the success of his 2009 film, Sivaji. However, he was not able to attend such an event again due to several reasons, including a few box office flops like Kochadaiyaan and Lingaa. The event was a long overdue but it also made national headlines after the Thalaivar made it clear that his much-awaited entry into politics may only be a matter of time.

He made a few explosive remarks during the course of the event. In one of the speeches, he said that he will call on his fans at the time of the war. This statement has already caused ripples in the country’s political circles and even the BJP is showing eagerness to take him in its party, which can revive its fortunes in Tamil Nadu, where the party hardly has any presence.

Rajinikanth’s statements have also drawn mixed reactions in Tamil Nadu as many actors and politicians have slammed him for hinting at his political entry. It will take some time for Rajinikanth to take the plunge as he currently has two projects. While he is awaiting the release of 2.0, which is in post-production, he will start shooting for his next film with director Pa Ranjith from May 28.

