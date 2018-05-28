Now Rajinikanth’s Kaala gets its own Twitter emoji

Rajinianth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7. Rajinianth’s Kaala will hit the screens on June 7.

With about two weeks left for the theatrical release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s most-awaited Kaala, the movie’s promotions have picked up speed. A Twitter emoji for Kaala was unveiled on Monday by Wunderbar Films, which is bankrolling the project. The custom emoji on Twitter will appear when hashtag ‘Kaala’ is keyed in English, Tamil, or Telugu. The hashtag for Hindi is ‘Kaalakarikalan.’

Kaala is only the second Tamil film after Vijay’s last year blockbuster Mersal to have its own Twitter emoji.

The film completed censor board formalities last month and has been cleared for its theatrical release with a U/A certificate. With 166 minutes runtime, Kaala is a bit longer than director Pa Ranjith’s previous film Kabali, whose duration was 155 minutes.

Kaala was supposed to release in April itself. However, it was postponed due to the Tamil film industry strike that lasted for 48 days. Now, the film gears up to hit the screens worldwide on June 7.

Kaala is a gangster flick set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi, which is one of Asia’s largest slum and also houses the largest Tamil-speaking population. The film is Ranjith’s second consecutive outing with the Superstar after Kabali.

The teaser trailer of Kaala showed Rajinikanth as the protector of people of Dharavi, while giving glimpses of his political rivalry with the main antagonist Nana Patekar. During the audio launch function in Chennai recently, Rajinikanth said that he really enjoyed the way Nana has played his role. “In all my years as an actor, I only found two villains very challenging, Antony (Raghuvaran) in Baasha and Nilambari (Ramya Krishnan) in Padayappa,” he revealed. “Now in Kaala, it is Haridada. Even I was overjoyed watching Nana play this character.”

The film, which is bankrolled by actor-producer Dhanush, also stars Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Easwari Rao and others in important roles.

