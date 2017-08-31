Not Rajinikanth, but Kamal Haasan may be the first to enter politics

Kamal Haasan may enter politics before Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan may enter politics before Rajinikanth

Remember Superstar Rajinikanth’s clarion call to his fans asking them to be ‘ready for the battle’? On Wednesday Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan made a similar politically-charged speech hinting at his much-awaited plunge into electoral politics.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of a fan’s club functionary in Coimbatore, Kamal asked his fans to begin their journey to rid the politics of corrupt leaders immediately. “I am always asked if I’m ready to be a leader. But, I will ask you now are you ready to take up the responsibilities. If yes, then start the work towards it from this point,” he said to a thundering applause from his fans.

“Don’t mistake me that I’m using this wedding ceremony to make a political speech. This is our function. Let it be an inaugural function (of our political journey),” he said.

Kamal also reminded his fans that it was everyone’s responsibility to fix the broken system as they were the ones who allowed the politicians to be corrupt in the first place. “You were the ones who allowed politicians to rob us of our wealth. You sold five years of your life for Rs 500,” he said. “Let’s admit our mistakes and take a pledge not to repeat them again.”

He also asked his fans to keep their hand’s clean while questioning and fighting against corrupt politicians.

When the reporters at the airport asked Kamal as to when will he join politics, he said, “I have already entered politics.”

Kamal has been highly critical of the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu ever since the passing of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He’s very active on Twitter and minces no words when condemning the infighting and the functions of the government. His tweets even earned him a tag as “Twitter Nayagan” (social media hero) from the politicians.

Responding to it, Kamal said, “I have to start my political journey somewhere. What does it matter if I start it in Twitter or in Coimbatore.”

