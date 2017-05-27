Not Anurag Kashyap, Gautham Menon was the first choice to play Rudra in Imaikkaa Nodigal

Anurag Kashyap makes his debut in Tamil with Imaikkaa Nodigal Anurag Kashyap makes his debut in Tamil with Imaikkaa Nodigal

Director R Ajay Gnanamuthu said on Saturday in a press meet that filmmaker Gautham Menon was the first choice to play the main antagonist in his upcoming crime thriller, Imaikkaa Nodigal. Although he liked the story and was inclined to take up the role, he could not come aboard due to his professional commitments. But, Gautham is the one who recommended Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to the filmmakers after watching Akira.

“Anurag’s is a very strong character like Nayanthara and Atharvaa. When I wrote his character, I wanted it to be terrifying and cause fear when he comes onscreen. When I narrated the story to him, he listened to my script as my character Rudra. At that point, I knew that he was the perfect choice for the role,” recalled Gnanamuthu. Imaikkaa Nodigal will mark Anurag’s debut in Tamil.

Gnanamuthu also added that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing an extended cameo in the film. “He will be in the film for about 15 minutes. But, his character will make a major mark on the minds of the audience, It is a very impactful role,” he added.

Gnanamuthu also cleared the air that Imaikkaa Nodigal does not deal with serial killers. He said the character that commits high profile murders has a reason behind his crimes and that’s the core of the story.

While Nayanthara plays a CBI officer, Atharvaa is a doctor in the film. There is a lot of expectations around the film, given that the director’s debut film Demonte Colony, a horror thriller, went on to became a big success in 2015.

A teaser of the film was released last month to an encouraging response. The film produced by C J Jayakumar is gearing up for an August release in Telugu and Tamil. Hiphop Tamizha has scored the music for the film.

