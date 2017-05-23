Non-bailable warrants against Suriya, Baahubali’s Kattappa Sathyaraj

Eight Tamil actors including Suriya, Baahubali’s Kattappa Sathyaraj in trouble. Eight Tamil actors including Suriya, Baahubali’s Kattappa Sathyaraj in trouble.

In a shocking development, a court in Ooty on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against eight leading Tamil film actors, including Suriya and Sathyaraj, for no-show in a connection with a defamation case. The arrest warrants have been issued against Suriya, Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Cheran, Vijayakumar, Vivek, Arun Vijay and Sripriya. Ooty Judicial Magistrate Senthilkumar Rajavel decided to issue the warrants in the actors’ name as they all failed to show up for the hearing. A defamation case was filed by a freelance journalist in 2009 against actors comments during a Nadigar Sangam protest meet.

In 2009, a popular Tamil daily had published the names and photographs of leading female actors in Tamil film industry, accusing them of being part of a prostitution racket. The report had outraged who’s who of the Tamil film industry. A protest meeting was organised, which was presided over by superstar Rajinikanth, where actors expressed their anger over the controversy. Following the protests, the newspaper retracted the story.

The petitioner identified as Rozario Mariya Susai has moved the court alleging that these actors had abused journalists. He had filed a private complaint in the court of the judicial magistrate under Section 200 (Examination of complaint by Magistrate) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the offence under Section 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of Indian Penal Code, according to reports.

The actors in question had also moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case. However, the bench declined to entertain the plea in March, paving the way for the trial to resume. The actors did not show up before the Ooty magistrate court, on May 15 and May 23, prompting the judge to issues warrants in their names. The next hearing has been slated for June 17.

