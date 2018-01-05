No smoking or drinking scenes in Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Thaana Serndha Kootam (TSK) is up for release this Pongal Thaana Serndha Kootam (TSK) is up for release this Pongal

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK), starring Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Ramya Krishnan, Karthik and Senthil among others, is up for release this Pongal. The leading man Suriya revealed that there will no smoking/drinking disclaimer before the film as it isn’t necessary. He also congratulated Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vishal on their political journeys. The actor also said that while the film revolves around the same incident that inspired Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, TSK will have a completely different narrative. “On meeting Vignesh Shivan, he told me about a script he has kept for Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi. So a script based on real life incident that happened in 1987 was suggested. This was the inspiration behind Hindi film Special 26. I sat down for discussion with the same mindset of Special 26. But I was completely surprised to hear a different narration. Vignesh had just picked up the real-life incident and crafted his own version of screenplay.”

Suriya who is having a festival release after several years said TSK reminded him of his earlier days in the film industry. “My character is very angry in most of my movies. It was refreshing to not be so in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Vignesh Shivan would often correct it saying that ‘Sir, the characterization doesn’t need to get angry. Everything including the dialogue delivery and body language was completely new to me.”

Keerthy Suresh said that it felt great to work with her favourite actor Suriya, added that she was quite the fan girl of Suriya in her school days. Adding more she said, “Even though the story isn’t a rom-com. Vignesh Shivan has added the elements quite well and has given me a good role.”

Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Films turned emotional talking about his financial difficulties. He said, “Over the past 13 months, during the entire process of shooting, I have been perturbed by various problems. But Vignesh Shivan has been mature to enough to handle any situation without any tension. It is a rare quality to find in a filmmaker. Suriya Anna has been a special person, who has looked after me in every moment of my career.”

After the perfunctory wishes, Vignesh Shivan thanked Anirudh, addressing him as a very important pillar of the film. He said, “Without Anirudh I would have not been standing here. I am here because of him. I owe him a lot. Even now, he is busy working on the re-recording of our film and so couldn’t make it for the meet.”

