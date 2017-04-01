No politics behind meeting fans: Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth on meeting fans Rajinikanth on meeting fans

Speculations were rife that superstar Rajinikanth was making efforts to foray into politics soon and was meeting his fans in April as part of his political debut. However, the actor put an end to all the speculations by clarifying that the meetings planned by his fan associations were not politically-motivated.

“No, no. Absolutely there is no politics,” Rajinikanth said outside his Poes garden residence while talking to the media. “The meetings were long due. I will be meeting my fans and taking photographs with them,” he added.

The Rajinikanth Fans Association has recently announced that from April 2 it will be holding a series of meetings, sparking speculations about the actor’s much-awaited political plunge. Rajinikanth will meet his fans from April 11 to 16, where he will also take part in photo sessions with his die-hard followers.

Talking about the Malaysian government’s interest in replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Rajinikanth, as Malacca’s tourism ambassador, he said, “I received no such offers. They are just rumours.” The actor’s statement comes in the backdrop of reports that suggested that Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz had pitched the idea of approaching Rajinikanth for the job while speaking at Dewan Rakyat recently.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was in Chennai, visited Rajinikanth’s residence and spent some time with his family. He also watched a few scenes from the actor’s superhit film Kabali. “We shot for Kabali in Malaysia for two months but I could not get an appointment to meet him as he was very busy. I wanted to thank him for the cooperation we had received while shooting in his country. So when he was in Chennai, I invited him and he graciously accepted my invitation to visit my house,” he added.

Rajinikanth said the shooting for his upcoming film 2.0 is completed and it is in the post-production now. “The film will release on Diwali,” he confirmed.

