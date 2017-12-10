Nivin Pauly approached for Ajith’s Viswasam? Richie actor responds

Nivin Pauly has revealed so far he has not been approached by filmmakers Nivin Pauly has revealed so far he has not been approached by filmmakers

After carving a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry, actor Nivin Pauly aspires to do the same in Tamil cinema. His first straight Tamil film Richie, which released on Friday to mixed reactions from critics, is reportedly doing well at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Speculations were rife that Nivin Pauly has been approached to play an important role in Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Viswasam, which will be directed by Siva. When he was asked about starring in Viswasam during a media interaction, Nivin revealed so far he has not been approached by filmmakers. “I don’t know anything about that even I came to know about it through media,” he clarified. He also said he would like to work with all big stars, especially with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty in Malayalam.

Nivin also said that when they did their Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Neram with director Alphonse Puthren, he hoped it will run in Tamil Nadu for 100 days. “But, Neram did well in Malayalam better than Tamil. When we did Premam in Malayalam that film ran for 260 days in Tamil Nadu,” he recalled, while describing the 2015 coming-of-age romantic comedy as the biggest film in his career yet.

Nivin revealed that he has already finalised a couple of Tamil films and he will share the details soon. “The Tamil industry is a very big industry, when we see it from where I come from. Many actors in Malayalam wish to come here and work,” he said. “Every Tamil film gets a big release in Kerala. And the Tamil film industry also welcomes new talents, actors and technicians from other industries to work here.”

Nivin is currently shooting for Kayamkulam Kochunni, which is based on the 19th-century highway robber in Kerala. He is also part of several interesting projects, including Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon.

