Nimir Audio review: Darbuka Siva and Ajaneesh Lokanath give a refreshing slice of the village life

The songs from Nimir take us back to the 80s and thereby sound really refreshing. An album based largely on simple tunes and untreated sounds, one can almost sense the fresh wind and bullock carts rolling as you get through the playlist. Not surprising when there are two talented musicians behind the album. While Darbuka Siva has composed four songs, Ajaneesh Lokanath has scored two songs for the film.

If Darbuka’s “Poovuku” is the quintessential ‘heroine’ song from the eighties, Ajaneesh’s “Nenjil Maamazhai” drenches us in nostalgia. Darbuka’s flute and Ajaneesh’s beats sound simplistically retro. I also liked “Geedhara Kiliye”, based on Reethigowla, a raga that has been used for delights such as “Kangal Irandal” and “Chinna Kannan”. However, the exception is “Yenadi” where the techno sounds distinctly separate from the tone set by the rest of the album.

Talking at the audio launch event, Director Priyadarshan said that Nimir was his 7th Tamil film. “Nimir was shot in 36 days flat. Gopuravasalile was my first, and it did extremely well. Hope the same magic works,” said Priyadarshan. On the other hand, Udhayanidhi Stalin thanked Priyadarshan for the opportunity, “Many of my friends in the industry tried to acquire the remake rights for Maheshinte Prathikaram. I would like to thank Priyadarshan for choosing me.”

The film also features Director J Mahendra, Namitha Pramod and Parvathy Nair with dialogues by Samthirakani. The original Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram had Fahadh Faasil as the male lead. The film was critically acclaimed and won two National awards. Nimir is set to hit the screens on January 26.

