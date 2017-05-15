Nibunan teaser: Arjun Sarja’s 150th film promises no-nonsense action thriller. Watch video

Arjun Sarja’s Nibunan teaser is out Arjun Sarja’s Nibunan teaser is out

The teaser of action king Arjun Sarja’s upcoming film Nibunan was unveiled on Monday. The film is Arjun’s 150th film and to mark the milestone in the actor’s illustrious careers, the filmmakers undertook a first-of-its-kind social media campaign. The filmmakers had 150 celebrities share the teaser of Nibunan on their social media handles.

Arjun ruled the silver screen during the 1990s and early 2000s as a leading man. He predominantly worked in action films, which also earned him the title ‘action king’. He has also played negative roles of late in films like Mankatha in which he shared screen space with Thala Ajith.

Before Nibunan teaser was released on the internet, it was shown to superstar Rajinikanth recently at his residence. The Thalaivar was apparently very impressed with the promo video and wished the film’s team great success.

Nibunan, which will also release in Kannada as Vismaya, is an investigative thriller in which Arjun plays a supercop named Ranjith Kalidoss. The film follows a team of expert cops and their efforts to stop a psychotic serial killer who is on the prowl. The teaser showcases the film as a no-nonsense, edge-of-the-seat action thriller.

Read | Rajinikanth meets fans after eight years: God wants me to be an actor today, if He wills I will join politics. Watch full speech

Nibunan is directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, who made his debut with critically acclaimed 2009 thriller Achchamundu! Achchamundu, which dealt with Pedophilia. Emmy Award–winning American actor John Shea had played the main antagonist in the film. Nibunan also stars Prasanna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vaibhav in pivotal roles. Although it is a crime-based film, Nibunan is said to have a lot of realistic humour and has only three songs, all of them are montages, which are composed by S Navin. The film produced under Passion Film Factory banner will hit the screens later this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd