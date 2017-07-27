Nibunan not just another cop thriller, says Prasanna

Prasanna talks about his upcoming film Nibunan. Prasanna talks about his upcoming film Nibunan.

Actor Prasanna, who will next be seen in the multi-starrer cop movie Nibunan, has asserted that the movie is more than a run-of-the-mill cop movie.

Talking ahead of the release, Prasanna said Nibunan portrays all facets of an intelligence officer without pretense. “Characters are well defined and the screenplay is brilliant. My role, also of a cop, is vastly different from the stern officers on screen,” he added.

The movie also stars Action King Arjun, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vaibhav and Sruthi Hariharan. The film is about a team of expert cops who try to stop a serial killer on prowl.

“It was wonderful working with Arjun sir in his 150th film. To maintain one’s physique as well as he does for so many years is incredible,” he said.

The actor also lauded his co-star Varalakshmi’s performance, terming her portrayal of a woman cop perfect.

Notably, Prasanna has earlier worked with Director Arun Vaidyanathan in the 2009 sleeper hit Achchamundu Achchamundu. Vaidyanathan also produced a rom-com Kalyana Samayal Sadham which had the actor as the male lead. “Arun Vaidyanathan is a good friend of mine. The entire crew has worked hard and I am sure audiences will enjoy the movie,” Prasanna said.

To commemorate Nibunan being Arjun’s 150th movie, the teaser was released by 150 celebrities on their social handles. It was also shown to Superstar Rajinikanth before the release, who was apparently impressed and wished the crew success. The movie will also release in Kannada as Vismaya.

Nibunan is slated for release on July 28, 2017.

