NGK first look: Suriya nails the look of a communist leader

On the occasion of director Selvaraghavan’s birthday, the first look poster of his next directorial venturing starring Suriya in the lead role was released on Monday. The film has been titled NGK.

The poster shows a wall covered in graffiti of Suriya, who is styled seemingly taking inspiration from prominent communist figure Che Guevara. Wearing a reddish beret cap, dark sunglasses and his head held high, Suriya gives the feel of a leader with vision. The wall also boasts of graffiti of clenched fists, which is the communist way of salute. Graffiti, a form of street art, is generally used to express dissent. And some countries see this street art as outright vandalism, defacing properties of public and individuals.

It’s easily the most intriguing and aesthetically designed film poster to come out from the south this year so far. Going by it, NGK, while we still not sure what it stands for, is going to be high on socio-political issues. And it’s seldom we see a film made in Tamil that dwells on the idea of communalism.

NGK is the maiden venture of Suriya with maverick director Selvaraghavan, who hasn’t had a film release in last five years. Selvaraghavan’s last released film was Irandaam Ulagam in 2013 that tanked at the box office. He has a horror thriller titled Nenjam Marappathillai, which has been delayed for a long time now for various reasons. And he is also making a romantic film called Mannavan Vanthanadi with Santhanam.

In January, NGK went on the floors. Producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Picture, who is bankrolling the project, confirmed that it will hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring music for the film, cinematographer Arvind Krishna will crank the camera and Prasanna GK will take care of editing. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads.

