New trailer of Vijay Sethupathy’s Puriyatha Puthir is out! Watch it here

Vijay Sethupathi, who charmed the audience as the charismatic don Vedha, is now back with a new thriller. Puriyatha Puthir will be Vijay Sethupathi’s first release after the blockbuster Vikram Vedha. While the movie is touted to be a suspense thriller, the new trailer of the movie seems to have paranormal influences as well. Crafitly edited, the trailer is well-paced with a chilling background score; however the new trailer has a few shots from the earlier one, making it feel a tad repetitive.

The story seems to revolve around the female lead character Meera played by Gayathrie, with Vijay Sethupathi in pursuit. Gayathrie and Vijay Sethupathi were earlier paired together in the hit comic caper Naduvula Konjam Pakatha Kanom. Music for the film is scored by C.S. Sam who was also part of Vikram Vedha. Directed by debutante Ranjith Jeyakodi, Puriyadha Puthir film is set to release on September 1.

The film will be noticed as it is the first release for Vijay Sethupathi after the massive Vikram Vedha. If it works commercially, it could cement Vijay Sethupathi’s hold at the box office. The movie was earlier named Mellisai and was later changed into Puriyatha Puthir after a yesteryear Tamil film.

“I watched the film recently, and it is a thriller with the suspense element maintained well till the climax. Somehow, Mellisai as a title conveyed that the film was a softer film – a romance. So, after a joint discussion with the director and the producers, we changed it to Puriyaadha Pudhir,” J Sathish Kumar, the distributor of the film, told TOI.

