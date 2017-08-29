New posters of Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo show World of Siva and are red hot

A working still from Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo A working still from Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo

New posters from Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s next bilingual Solo are out and they are red hot. Introducing the World of Siva, the posters are covered in red — the shade of fury, anger and love as well. Both the posters are designed like Polaroid images. While the first one has Dulquer and Sruthi Hariharan, the second one only has DQ with a gun. What’s more fascinating is that the second poster is wrapped around the edges unlike the first.

The bilingual is directed by Bejoy Nambiar who is known for making offbeat movies such Shaitan. The movie is touted to be a romantic anthology with DQ playing four roles surrounding the elements of earth, wind, fire and water. The Mollywood A-lister also has four leading ladies in the movie — Neha Sharma, Sruthi Hariharan, Arthi Venkatesh, Sai Dhansika. Solo also features Nasser, Suhasini Maniratnam, Suresh Menon, Sujata Sehgal, Deepti Sati in important roles. The film is bankrolled by Refex Entertainment along with Get Away Films. Notably, Bejoy has worked with eleven composers for the project.

Earlier, songs and posters from the World of Rudra were released by the team. The world features Neha Sharma along with Dulquer. The energetic number “Roshomon” composed by Prashanth Pillai which was also a part of the trailer, was an instant hit.

Two other brilliant songs, “Saajan More Ghar Aaye” and “Sita Kalyanam” by the Filter Coffee and Sooraj S Kurup were released as well.

