Neruppuda trailer: Vikram Prabhu film seems to be a thrilling drama, watch video

Vikram Prabhu’s Neruppuda trailer is out Vikram Prabhu’s Neruppuda trailer is out

Related News Sathriyan movie review: A horror in the name of gangster drama

In order to mark the 16th death anniversary of legendary actor and his grandfather Sivaji Ganesan, Vikram Prabhu unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Neruppuda on Friday. Judging by the trailer, the film revolves around five wannabe firefighters, who act as the first responders in case of a fire accident in their neighbourhood.

Vikram plays Guru, who has to risk everything to protect his friends, loved ones and his dream job. The trailer promises an action-packed thriller with lot of emotion. The fire accident scene is easily the highlight of the trailer.

The film is directed by debutant B. Ashok Kumar and it is also special film for Vikram as it marks his debut as a producer. Neruppuda, the title that is taken from superstar Rajinikanth’s song from last year’s blockbuster Kabali, is bankrolled under First Artist banner. Sean Roldan has scored music for the film.

A few months ago, the makers of Neruppuda held a grand audio release at Vikram’s residence ‘Annai Illam’ at Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar in Chennai. The event was attended by the who’s who of the Tamil film industry, including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sathyaraj and Vishal among others.

Vikram’s last few films did not do well at the box office and a successful movie is the need of the hour for this young actor.

Nikki Galrani plays the female lead in the film. Neruppuda also stars, Varun, Naginedu, Aadukalam Naren and Madhusudhan Rao among others in important roles. The film is yet to get a release date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd