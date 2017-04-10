Neruppu Da teaser: Vikram Prabhu as a firefighter promises a thriller, watch video

Neruppu Da teaser is out Neruppu Da teaser is out

Actor Vikram Prabhu unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Neruppu Da (The Fire) on Monday. Going by the teaser, the film follows the life of a firefighter and, of course, his fight against the bad guys. The one-minute long video doesn’t give away much about plot. Judging from the teaser, Motta Rajendran, a stuntman-turned-actor, seems to have returned to playing negative roles. Of late, he is mostly seen doing comical roles.

The title is lifted from a song from superstar Rajinikanth’s film, Kabali. “The film has a different take on the fire service, and it features Vikram Prabhu as a fireman as well as a hardcore Rajinikanth fan. After much deliberation, we felt there can’t be a better title than ‘Neruppu Da’,” Ashok was quoted as saying in the media. The makers even got the blessing from the producers of Kabali for the title.

The film is directed by debutant, B. Ashok Kumar and has Nikki Galrani as its female lead. This film also marks Vikram’s debut as a producer, who is also playing the lead role in the film. Up-and-coming Sean Roldan has scored music for the film.

“#FirstArtist is proud to present the #NeruppudaTeaser Need all your love and support (sic) #BornToLiveBornToDie (sic),” wrote Vikram on his Twitter page. Earlier today, almost all leading stars of the film fraternity went to his residence ‘Annai Illam’ at Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Road, T Nagar to show their unconditional support and love for his film.

The makers of the film had organised a grand audio release event at the Chennai’s iconic residence, which was attended by Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Vishal, Karthi, Sathyaraj, Vivek and others.

Neruppu Da also stars, Varun, Naginedu, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao among others in important roles. The film is yet to get a release date. There is a lot of expectations around the film.However, it remains to be seen if this will give Vikram the much-needed break at the box office.

