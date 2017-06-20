Nenjam Marappathillai final trailer: Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah film will give you chills. Watch video

Nenjam Marappathillai final trailer is out Nenjam Marappathillai final trailer is out

Just a few days ahead of its theatrical release, director Selvaraghavan unveiled the third and final trailer of his upcoming film Nenjam Marappathillai. The makers have released the latest trailer seemingly in order to revive the curiosity in the audience about the film and give a glimpse of what they can expect from Selvaraghavan’s comeback film.

Once again, Ramsay aka Ramasamy, played by SJ Suryah, dominates the trailer with his peculiar personality. Judging by the trailers, he plays a middle-class guy who marries a girl from a rich family for economic advantage and later lives to regret it. It is a horror-thriller but Suryah’s act is bound to evoke laughter in the theatre. In the meantime, the trailer also assures the audience that Nenjam Marappathillai is very unlikely to be a run-off-the-mill horror-comedy film that has become a new fad in Tamil cinema. Besides eliciting interest in favour of the upcoming film, the trailer also promises that Nenjam Marappathillai will bring a breath of fresh air in Tamil cinema.

Suryah, who garnered rave reviews for his performance in Iraivi, is likely to receive the appreciations of the critics and fans for his performance in this film. According to reports, Regina Cassandra plays a ghost in the film and her role will inspire empathy and fear at the same time. The film also Nandita Swetha.

The film has been long delayed for unknown reasons. The film was completed last year itself. However, Selvaraghavan repeatedly maintained that the producer was waiting to fix a good date to give the film a good release. It is bankrolled by filmmaker Gautham Menon’s home production banner, Ondraga Entertainment.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film, which marks his reunion with Selvaraghavan after eight years. The film will hit the screens worldwide on June 30.

