Nejam Marapathillai: Selvaraghavan’s next starring SJ Suryah to release in June

Selvaraghavan’s last directorial was 2016 film Irandaam Ulagam starring Arya and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film did not do well at the box office, and after that, Selvaraghavan has not worked on any films except as a producer and writer. Fans of Selvaraghavan’s previous works are waiting to see the director’s upcoming psychological thriller titled Nejam Marapathillai starring SJ Suryah. This project was supposed to release much earlier, however, due to issues it was postponed.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce when the film had been certified for release very recently. He also thanked his fans and said that he stands​ by his producers who want the film to be released in a big way. Now he released yet another poster featuring SJ Suryah, and has announced that the film will be released in June. He said, “Here we go friends. Let’s meet once again. #பாத்துக்குவோம்! #NenjamMarappathillai.” Interesting fact about the poster is the relation to Greek symbols. The credits have the symbols like Delta, Phi and more beautifully combined with the names. However, we wonder if this has anything to do with the plot. Anything is possible in a Selvaraghavan directorial.

On the otherhand, he is also busy with the next film starring Santhanam titled, Mannavan Vandhandi. Almost 65 per cent of the film has been shot, and the first look of the film was also received well by the fans. Now, everyone is waiting with bated breath to know when the film will be released in June.

The film is jointly produced by GLO Studios and Southside Studios, and also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in pivotal roles.

