Neethanae song teaser: AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal croon a romantic song for Vijay’s Mersal

Neethanae song teaser from Vijay’s Mersal is out Neethanae song teaser from Vijay’s Mersal is out

After taking the internet by storm with Aalaporaan Thamizhan, the first single from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal, the makers will release a romantic number from the film on Thursday evening. The filmmakers have released the teaser for Neethanae song adding to anticipation around the music album, which is composed by Oscar-award winning musician AR Rahman.

Besides composing the melody, Rahman has sung Neethanae along with Shreya Ghoshal. Rahman has crooned for Vijay after a gap of 10 years. Vijay’s last film that had Rahman’s music was Azhagiya Tamil Magan that came out in 2007. Lyricists Vivek has penned the song. The duet song features Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The full song will be available on various music streaming platforms on Thursday from 5pm.

The filmmakers are gearing up for a grand audio release function that will take place in Chennai on August 20. The event will also mark Rahman’s 25 glorious years in the world of music. Rahman made his debut as a music director with filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s classic Roja, which released on August 15 in 1992. Buzz is that he will perform live at the event to celebrate the milestone in his career.

Mersal is one of the most-awaited films down south this year. It is also the most-expensive film in Vijay’s career. He plays three different roles in the movies, including a villager and magician. While the third role is still kept under wraps.

While Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha play the female leads, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and Vadivelu among others will be seen in pivotal roles. The film directed by Atlee is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd