Neethanae song: AR Rahman delivers a soothing romantic song for Vijay’s Mersal

Neethanae, the second single from Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal, was released on Thursday. Oscar-award winning musician AR Rahman has composed and sung the romantic number with Shreya Ghoshal.

It’s worth mentioning that Rahman has crooned for Vijay after a gap of 10 years. Vijay’s last film that had Rahman’s music was Azhagiya Tamil Magan that came out in 2007. Lyricists Vivek has penned Neethanae.

The first single Aalaporaan Thamizhan from Mersal became a big hit with the audience. The song was a sort of tribute to the victory of jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu that made international headlines. The second song is a duet between Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers earlier in the day had even released a 30-second teaser of the song.

The filmmakers are gearing up for a grand audio release function that will take place in Chennai on August 20. The event will also mark Rahman’s 25 glorious years in the world of music. Rahman made his debut as a music director with filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s classic Roja, which released on August 15 in 1992. Buzz is that he will perform live at the event to celebrate the milestone in his career.

Mersal is one of the most-awaited films down south this year. It is also the most-expensive film in Vijay’s career. He plays three different roles in the movies, including a villager and magician. While the third role is still kept under wraps.

While Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha play the female leads, SJ Suryah, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala and Vadivelu among others will be seen in pivotal roles. The film directed by Atlee is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

