Neenga shut up pannunga: Song teaser from Jai-Anjali’s horror movie Balloon is out!

The makers of the movie Balloon featuring Jai and Anjali have a released a minute from the song “Neenga Shut Pannunga” which is Bigg Boss fame Oviya’s punchline. The song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander. It is the first time that these two music director are collaborating together.

From the teaser, the song seems to be peppy number targeted to appeal to the young Oviya fans who call themselves Oviyans or the Oviya Army. The female actor had gained immense popularity on Bigg Boss Tamil with her line “Neenga shut up pannunga” becoming viral.

Talking about the song, the movie’s director Sinish had earlier said, “I believe in marketing the film as much as I believe in content. Today’s scenario demands high decibel marketing. The best way to achieve this to bring out the best of combinations that keeps the interest level of the audience high.”

He further added, “When lyricist Arunraja Kamaraja and I were discussing on some novel idea for a song, Oviya’s popular phrase “Neenga shut up pannunga” came to mind. We discussed the idea with Yuvan Shankar Raja too who immediately agreed and suggested to bring Anirudh on board as a singer. We approached Anirudh with reluctance, but to our surprise he was more than willing”.

The team had also announced that another full single track “Mazhai megam neeyada” from the album would be released on August 31, to coincide with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday. Apart from Jai and Anjali, the movie also features Janani Iyer. The film has been produced by Dhilip Subbarayan, Arun Balaji and Nandakumar for 70mm Entertainment and Farmer’s Master Plan Productions.

